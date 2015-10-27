FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru to sell up to $1.25 bln in euro- or dollar-denominated bonds
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Peru to sell up to $1.25 bln in euro- or dollar-denominated bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Peru’s government on Tuesday authorized the sale of up to $1.248 billion in bonds denominated in euros or dollars, its third foray into global debt markets this year as it seeks to cover a growing fiscal deficit.

The debt, in the form of new issuances or reopened bonds, will be used to prefinance the 2016 budget, according to a decree published in the government newspaper El Peruano.

JP Morgan Securities, BNP Paribas and BBVA were named as bookrunners.

Peru, a top global producer of copper, zinc and gold, is rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

The country’s fiscal deficit is set to widen to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product this year and 3.0 percent in 2016 amid slumping tax revenues and slow economic growth. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.