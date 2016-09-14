FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru to market local-currency bond sale to foreign accounts
September 14, 2016

Peru to market local-currency bond sale to foreign accounts

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru will start roadshows in the US and Europe next week to market a local currency bond sale to international investors, sources told IFR on Wednesday.

Fixed-income investor meetings will take place between September 19 and 23, stopping in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, London and Frankfurt.

BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC have been mandated to arrange the meetings. Ratings are A3/BBB+/BBB+.

Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
