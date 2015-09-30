MSCI says to keep Peru bourse in 'emerging market' group for now

LIMA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc said on Wednesday it decided not to reclassify Peru’s bourse as a “frontier market” from its current “emerging market” status but will reevaluate a potential downgrade to the higher-risk group next year.

Peru’s bourse, government and central bank had asked MSCI to hold off on making a decision for three years while new measures aimed at boosting liquidity have an effect. The government eliminated a capital gains tax and eased restrictions on market makers and automated trading. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)