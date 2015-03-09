Oil company BPZ Resources files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

LIMA, March 9 (Reuters) - BPZ Resources Inc , a Texas-based oil producer with operations in Peru, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, becoming the latest energy company to fold amid low oil prices.

BPZ said that it would continue to operate its businesses to pay off its debt.

The company has a 51 percent stake in Peru’s offshore oil block Z-1, which it is developing together with junior partner Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. BPZ also controls 100 percent of three onshore oil blocks in Peru.

“Given the industry downturn and our inability to find a suitable financing resolution to our current debt maturity and interest payments, it has become necessary to pursue the Chapter 11 process,” Chief Executive Manolo Zuniga said in a statement.

Oil prices have slid some 50 percent since June.

BPZ filed its voluntary petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. It said none of its subsidiaries were seeking protections under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code.