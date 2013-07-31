FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru miner Buenaventura's second-quarter profit drops 88 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Peru miner Buenaventura's second-quarter profit drops 88 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, July 31 (Reuters) - Top Peruvian precious metal miner Buenaventura reported an 88 percent drop in second-quarter net income on lower prices and production.

Net income fell to $19 million from $153.2 million a year earlier, the company said in an earnings report late on Tuesday.

Buenaventura’s shares were down 2.7 percent at $13.91 in Wednesday morning trading.

Production from mines the company owns directly fell 65 percent, while sales were down 18 percent because of lower prices for gold, silver and copper.

Silver output was lower than expected, in part because of a 10-day strike at Buenaventura’s Uchucchacua mine. Gold production from Yanacocha, a mine the company owns a 43.65 percent stake in, fell 25 percent.

So far this year, Buenaventura’s net income has fallen 66 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

Buenaventura is the largest publicly traded mining company in Peru, a top metal producer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.