FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buenaventura reports net loss for second quarter in a row
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

Buenaventura reports net loss for second quarter in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 30 (Reuters) - Peruvian miner Buenaventura said on Wednesday that its net profit plunged 116 percent to -$16.1 million in the first quarter from a year ago, resulting in the company’s second straight quarterly loss.

Lower metal prices dragged sales down 20 percent to $274 million in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2013, and gold output also dropped by a fifth, the company said.

Operating income fell 95 percent to $3.5 million on low revenues while costs jumped 80 percent to $28.8 million, it added.

Buenaventura is the biggest precious metals miner in Peru, which is now the world’s fifth-largest gold producer.

In the first quarter of 2013 the company reported $102.7 in net profits. The loss logged in the first quarter of this year follows the company’s net negative of $288.4 million in the fourth quarter.

In all of 2013, Buenaventura posted a $101.7 million loss, compared to net profits of $703.6 million in 2012.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Prudence Crowther

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.