FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru miner Buenaventura shares drop 5 pct on falling profits
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

Peru miner Buenaventura shares drop 5 pct on falling profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Peru’s top precious metals miner Buenaventura dropped more than 5 percent in Lima on Tuesday as gold prices slip and after the firm said its first-quarter profit fell 51 percent.

Buenaventura reported on Monday that its net income had shrunk to $102.7 million compared with the year earlier period on weaker metals prices, higher costs and reduced contributions from the Yanacocha and Cerro Verde mines it owns parts of.

The company said on Friday that contract workers at one of the company’s main silver mine returned to work after striking for ten days.

It did not say whether the strike affected output at its Uchucchacua mine in central Peru of about 11 million ounces of silver per year.

Buenaventura is the largest publicly traded mining company in Peru.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.