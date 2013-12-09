FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru silver mine strike ends after state intervention
December 9, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Peru silver mine strike ends after state intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Operations at Peru’s Uchucchacua silver mine resumed over the weekend after the government ordered an end to a three-day strike, parent company Buenaventura said on Monday.

Buenaventura , Peru’s largest publicly traded mining company, issued a statement saying “operations were immediately reinitiated” on Saturday after the labor ministry deemed the work stoppage illegal.

Metals production key to the Peruvian economy.

Workers at the Uchucchacua mine had been on strike since Wednesday demanding the restitution of 12 workers who were fired by Buenaventura.

Local labor union leader Segundino Romero said Uchucchacua miners went back to work not because their demands had been met but because the strike had been called off by the government.

“We have not reached a resolution to our demands, which included reinstating the fired workers,” Romero said.

