FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Truck plunges off road in Peruvian Andes, killing 50 people -media
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 12, 2013 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Truck plunges off road in Peruvian Andes, killing 50 people -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A truck plunged 300 metres (980 feet) down a ravine in the Peruvian Andes, killing at least 50 people aboard, local media reported on Saturday.

No one survived the Friday night accident in La Convencion province, newspaper El Comercio said on its website.

Scarce public transport in the remote southern Cusco region means poorer Peruvians sometimes pile on trucks to travel across the rugged mountain terrain.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.