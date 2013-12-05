FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile, Colombia, Peru central banks ready for Fed taper - Peru
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2013 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

Chile, Colombia, Peru central banks ready for Fed taper - Peru

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The central banks of Chile, Colombia, and Peru are ready to face an “abrupt change” in global economic conditions following the expected withdrawal of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Peru’s central bank said.

The three countries had adopted monetary and fiscal policies that had strengthened their economies and would help shield them if the Fed decides to start pulling back on its asset purchases, the Peruvian central bank said in a report on Thursday.

“The accumulation of international reserves, a greater exchange rate flexibility, a better fiscal position and better handling of public debt” are the common aspects that could help the three Andean nations - which have among the most open economies in the region - withstand an eventual exit of capital from emerging markets, the bank said.

Fed officials have been buying $85 billion in bonds each month to keep borrowing costs low. Most economists do not expect them to taper their purchases until March, although some speculate they could move at their next meeting on Dec. 17-18.

Such a move would likely lead to capital withdrawal from emerging markets, as investors bet on higher U.S. interest rates.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.