Pension reforms, foreign demand to keep pressure on Peru's sol -cenbank

LIMA, July 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Thursday recent pension reforms and foreign demand for local debt would likely continue to put pressure on the sol currency, which has gained 3.9 percent this year despite the bank’s heavy interventions.

Central bank chief Julio Velarde said the monetary authority will be using a new instrument, a sol-denominated CD, to help it soak up greenbacks amid hot demand for the sol.

On Wednesday, the first day the new CD was issued for 600 million soles, “demand for it was almost double,” Velarde told reporters, in reference to the issue’s over-subscription.

The bank has been countering the sol’s gains with dollar purchases and swaps, removing $10 billion from the local spot market since February, Velarde said.

“Even with that the sol is strengthening,” said Velarde, who will be staying on for a third five-year term after President-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski takes office July 28.

The central bank intervenes in the currency market to curb volatility and does not have an exchange rate floor or ceiling.

New laws allowing Peruvians to withdraw large parts of their retirement savings from private pensions have prompted funds managing the assets to de-dollarize their portfolios ahead of potentially big pay-outs in soles, Velarde said.

Renewed confidence in emerging markets in recent months has also boosted demand for Peru’s sol-denominated bonds, Velarde said. “This pressure from abroad should continue for some time,” he said.

The central bank is expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent in its board meeting later on Thursday after the sol’s appreciation helped inflation retreat from a 4-year high at the start of the year.

Velarde described current monetary policy as “almost neutral, slightly expansive.”

Inflation, 3.34 percent in June, should cool back into the bank’s 1-3 percent target range in September before ending 2016 at 2.9 percent, Velarde said.

The economy is still on track to expand by its potential pace of 4 percent in 2016, Velarde added as he forecast an uptick in growth in May and June and noted firming business after Kuczynski was elected.

Kuczynski, a former investment banker, has said he will propose broad pension reforms but has vowed not to repeal two recent laws Congress passed over outgoing President Ollanta Humala’s objections.

One law, passed in December, allows Peruvians to withdraw 95.5 percent of their savings from the private pension funds upon retirement. A second law, passed last month, lets them withdraw 25 percent to put toward a mortgage.