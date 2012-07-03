FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru cenbank lowers deposit requirements for foreign trade accounts
July 3, 2012

UPDATE 1-Peru cenbank lowers deposit requirements for foreign trade accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, July 3 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank on Tuesday reduced deposit requirements on bank accounts used for foreign trade from 60 percent to 25 percent.

The measure, which seeks to maintain the credit level for foreign trade transactions, will be applied this month, the central bank said in a communique.

“This measure seeks to avoid the disintermediation of loans that finance foreign trade operations,” the central bank said.

Peru, the world’s No. 2 producer of copper, zinc and silver, expects its economy to grow around 6 percent this year, one of the fastest rates in Latin America.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
