Peru's central bank loosens local currency reserve rule
January 27, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 3 years ago

Peru's central bank loosens local currency reserve rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Tuesday that it was lowering local currency bank reserve requirements to 8.5 percent from 9 percent, part of its effort to boost liquidity and lending in soles.

The new rule will take effect in February, the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank has gradually lowered the reserve floor for deposits in soles from 30 percent in mid-2013 as the economy has slowed.

The bank cut the benchmark interest rate earlier this month. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Grant McCool)

