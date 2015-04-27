FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's central bank loosens local currency reserve rules
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Peru's central bank loosens local currency reserve rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 27 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Monday that it was lowering local currency bank reserve requirements to 7 percent from 7.5 percent starting in May, part its ongoing effort to boost economic growth and lending in soles <PEN= PEN=PE>.

The central bank has gradually lowered the reserve floor for deposits in soles from 30 percent in mid-2013.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde told Reuters in February that the monetary authority was nearing its limit for loosening local currency reserve rules but that there could be “a few more cuts.”

The economy expanded by 1.8 percent year-on-year in the past 12 months through February, the latest month for which there is official data.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.