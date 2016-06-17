FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru cenbank sees recovery through 2017, slowdown in 2018
June 17, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Peru cenbank sees recovery through 2017, slowdown in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, June 17 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank forecast quickening growth through 2017, when it expects the economy to expand 4.6 percent, but it forecast a slowdown to 4.2 percent in 2018, according to the bank’s quarterly inflation report on Friday.

The bank also widened its view of the budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product for this year and 2.8 percent next year, largely in line with targets announced by the incoming government of president-elect Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Bernard Orr)

