10 months ago
REFILE-Peru cenbanker-New directors will not affect monetary policy
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 6:41 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-Peru cenbanker-New directors will not affect monetary policy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes dateline to LIMA, was BUENOS AIRES)

LIMA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Julio Velarde, the president of Peru's central bank, said on Wednesday the direction of the country's monetary policy will not change after the legislature added three new members to the central bank's board.

The opposition-dominated legislature selected economists Elmer Cuba and Jose Chlimper, along with engineer and politician Rafael Rey, as new members of the central bank's board, completing the group of seven officials led by Velarde.

Cuba and Chlimper supported unsuccessful presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori in the presidential election held earlier this year. Cuba led Fujimori's economic planning team, while Chlimper is a spokesman and secretary for her political party.

"If there is any question with respect to whether the orientation of monetary policy could change, I think that concern has absolutely no basis," Velarde, who has led the central bank for ten years, told reporters.

"Ninety-nine percent of decisions are unanimous. I don't think the bank's monetary policy will change at all," he said. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
