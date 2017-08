LIMA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank trimmed its estimate for 2017 economic growth in the Andean country to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent in its last official forecast in September, according to its quarterly report published on Friday.

The central bank maintained its forecasts for a 4.0 percent expansion in 2016 and a 4.2 percent expansion in 2018. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Dan Grebler)