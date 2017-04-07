FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru central bank says market eyeing possible rate cut
April 7, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 4 months ago

Peru central bank says market eyeing possible rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 7 (Reuters) - Peru's financial market is anticipating a possible cut in the benchmark interest rate by the central bank, which would lower credit costs for corporate clients, the bank's head of economic studies said on Friday.

The central bank left the rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday, but said its monetary policy position could change in the near term.

The 90 day preferential corporate interest rate has fallen to 4.96 percent in April from 5.18 percent in January, said Adrian Armas on a conference call with journalists.

"The interest rates denominated in soles are falling already because the market is anticipating an interest rate cut," he said.

Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Marguerita Choy

