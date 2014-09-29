Peru's central bank to trim reserve rules in October

LIMA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank on Monday said it will lower the reserve requirement for deposits held in soles to 10.5 percent from 11 percent starting in October.

The central bank has loosened reserve rules several times over the past year to boost liquidity in the local currency and to encourage sluggish economic growth.

Peru’s economy grew by 2.98 percent in the first seven months of the year from the same period a year ago - its slowest pace since 2009. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Ken Wills)