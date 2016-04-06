FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru's central bank chief notes 'nervous' markets ahead of elections
April 6, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Peru's central bank chief notes 'nervous' markets ahead of elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote from central bank president, other comments)

LIMA, April 6 (Reuters) - The president of Peru’s central bank, Julio Velarde, acknowledged on Wednesday that markets are nervous ahead of presidential elections on Sunday, adding to external volatility that has affected the country’s currency and stock market.

Peru’s sol currency and stock market posted bigger-than-usual losses following the rise of leftist presidential contender Veronika Mendoza in an opinion poll Friday.

“We see certain nervousness about elections,” Velarde told reporters. “Markets tend to overreact...there’s a lot of volatility in general,” he said.

Velarde said that economic growth likely quickened to expand by about 5 percent year-on-year in February, when copper output surged 70 percent on new mining projects.

Velarde added that the consumer price index will likely come in “slightly” under 0.39 percent - a slower rise than in March. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
