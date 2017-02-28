BRIEF-Basic Energy Services sees Q4 revenues $155 - $157 million
* Activity levels so far in 2017 continue to improve as stable oil prices driving an increased U.S. land drilling rig count
LIMA Feb 27 Peru's central bank said on Monday it was lowering reserve requirements for deposits in foreign currencies and soles starting on Wednesday in a bid to stimulate credit amid rising global interest rates.
The limit on the average foreign reserve ratio will fall to 46 percent from 48 percent, the bank said in a statement.
In January, the central bank slashed the reserve requirement for deposits in dollars, from a previous 70 percent, after the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Activity levels so far in 2017 continue to improve as stable oil prices driving an increased U.S. land drilling rig count
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but it faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounced it, complicating its chances for passage in the U.S. Congress.
* "We are confident in our positive outlook for continued cash flow growth in 2017 and beyond"