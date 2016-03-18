FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru central bank widens view of 2016, 2017 current account deficit
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 5:08 PM / a year ago

Peru central bank widens view of 2016, 2017 current account deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank on Friday widened its view of this year’s current account deficit to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product from 3.6 percent forecast in December, according to a quarterly report.

It now sees a 3 percent current account deficit in 2017, up from 2.6 percent in its last report.

The central bank trimmed its view of the budget deficit to 2.3 percent of GDP from 2.7 percent but said it now expects a bigger deficit next year - 3.0 percent instead of 2.6 percent.

Peru’s central bank president Julio Velarde added in a presentation that year-on-year economic growth in February might have been above 5 percent.

Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.