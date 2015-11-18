FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru cenbank says key to reanchor inflationary expectations
November 18, 2015

Peru cenbank says key to reanchor inflationary expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said Wednesdsay that it is “fundamental” to reanchor inflationary expectations that have risen in recent months to above the upper limit of its 1 to 3 percent target range.

The bank’s general manager Renzo Rossini added at a Thomson Reuters forum that the sol’s slide against the dollar in recent weeks has been driven by speculation and does not reflect the currency’s fundamentals.

The depreciation of the sol ahead of an expected interest rate hike in the United States has fanned inflation this year.

Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
