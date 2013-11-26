FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru monetary policy between neutral, expansive -cenbank
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru monetary policy between neutral, expansive -cenbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Peru’s monetary policy is “between neutral and expansive,” central bank president Julio Velarde said on Tuesday.

The bank surprised the market earlier this month by cutting the benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than four years in a bid to spur economic growth and ward off an extended slowdown.

”The bias is between neutral and expansive, it’s not restrictive,“ Velarde told reporters. ”So if we were to make any changes, they would be expansive ones.

“We have two instruments for that: reserve requirements and the interest rate. It doesn’t have to be month after month... we expect the trend to be slightly expansive.”

In monetary policy parlance, a neutral rate does not spur or slow growth with all other factors being equal.

The bank has stressed that further rate cuts would not necessarily follow November’s surprising reduction to 4 percent from 4.25 percent.

Peru, the world’s third top exporter of copper and silver and sixth biggest gold exporter, enjoys one of the region’s fastest growth rates.

But softer demand from China and weaker mineral prices have curbed the economy’s strong performance.

In line with recent comments from the central bank, Velarde said the economy will likely expand below recent estimates of 5.5 percent growth this year, down from the 6.3 percent rate of 2012.

He added that November’s consumer prices are expected to have fallen 0.2 percent.

Consumer prices in Peru rose 0.04 percent in October, pushing the annual rate slightly above the central bank’s annual 1 percent to 3 percent target range, official data showed earlier this month.

