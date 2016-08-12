FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's central bank says it is 'comfortable' with interest rate
August 12, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Peru's central bank says it is 'comfortable' with interest rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank said on Friday it was "comfortable" with the current level of the benchmark interest rate, which it has held at 4.25 percent for the past six months, and that future adjustments could go "in any direction."

The central bank's chief economist Adrian Armas added in a conference call with reporters that the economy likely grew by less than 4 percent in June and July year-on-year, when he said private investments dropped. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chris Reese)

