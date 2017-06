LIMA, June 22 Peru's central bank will lower reserve requirements for deposits in dollars to 42 percent from 44 percent starting July 1, a measure aimed at spurring lending that should free up an estimated $110 million, the bank said Thursday.

The bank said in a statement that loosening the reserve requirement will help stabilize credit conditions as lending slows in the local market and interest rates abroad rise. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)