Peru's central bank trims its view of trade surplus
March 22, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Peru's central bank trims its view of trade surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 22 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank trimmed its view of the trade surplus the Andean nation will post this year and sees more room for domestic demand to expand compared to last year, the central bank said on Friday.

Peru will also probably post a current account deficit equal to 4 percent of gross domestic product in 2013, when the overall economy is expected to expand 6.3 percent, the central bank said.

Domestic demand in Peru will likely grow 6.8 percent in 2013, the central bank said, an increase over its 6.3 forecast in 2012.

