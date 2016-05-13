FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Peru cenbank expects 4.5 pct yr/yr growth in first quarter
May 13, 2016

CORRECTED-Peru cenbank expects 4.5 pct yr/yr growth in first quarter

(Corrects to first quarter instead of March in headline and first paragraph)

LIMA, May 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday that year-on-year economic growth was likely 4.5 percent in the first quarter and that this month’s inflation rate will likely be “well under” the 0.53 percent pace logged in May 2015.

Adrian Armas, the bank’s chief economist, added on a conference call with reporters that monetary policy is still expansive. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

