Odebrecht wins rights to partner with Peru on $700 mln project

LIMA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction company Odebrecht won the right to partner with Peru in building a $700 million irrigation project off Peru’s northern coast, the government’s investment promotion agency said on Wednesday.

Odebrecht bid as part of a local consortium called Rio Santa that includes Peru’s biggest construction company, Grana y Montero, a 26 percent stakeholder in the group.

The undertaking is the third construction phase of the 25-year-old Chavimochic agricultural project in the region of La Libertad, which will supply water to an additional 63,000 hectares (243 square miles) of arid land and improve farming on another 48,000 hectares.

The project will also bring water to local towns and hydroelectric plants.

The Odebrecht consortium will finance $300 million of the total investment, with the remaining costs covered by the central and regional governments.

Once complete, Chavimochic will generate about $1.2 billion per year in exports of products such as asparagus.

Peru, a global minerals producer eager to boost its agricultural exports, has promoted mega irrigation projects as a way of turning large swaths of idle coast land into productive farms.

Six companies in total had bid on Chavimochic, which Peru has described as the world’s biggest irrigation project to be developed through a public-private partnership.