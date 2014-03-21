FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consortium Nuevo Metro Lima is sole bidder on $6.6 bln metro line in Lima
March 21, 2014

Consortium Nuevo Metro Lima is sole bidder on $6.6 bln metro line in Lima

LIMA, March 21 (Reuters) - A consortium formed by builders from Peru, Spain and Italy presented the sole bid for the construction of a $6.6 billion transportation line in Lima, state investment agency Proinversion said on Friday.

Three consortiums were qualified to bid in the auction, but only one did - Nuevo Metro de Lima.

The group is made up of Peruvian company Cosapi, Italian firms Impregilo, Ansaldo STS, and Ansaldo Breda and Spanish builders Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructura and Vialia Sociedad Gestora de Concesiones de Infraestructura. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj)

