UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LIMA, March 9 Construction companies from around the world have expressed interest in operating in Peru after a vast graft scandal ensnared some of the country's biggest builders, the finance minister said on Thursday.
Dismissing concerns that a lack of qualified companies might complicate the government's promised infrastructure boom, Alfredo Thorne said more than two dozen companies have recently approached his ministry to discuss investment opportunities.
"We haven't had to do much to attract new companies, they've come to us," Thorne told a press conference where he announced plans to build 150,000 new public housing units.
Thorne declined to name any of the companies interested in bidding on projects in Peru.
"Many of these companies - unfortunately, due to corruption in public work projects - weren't able to take part in past public tenders," Thorne said. "Today we're clearing the way for them to participate."
Peru is one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies, but a graft scandal involving Brazilian companies has prompted the government to slash its 2017 growth forecast by one percentage point to 3.8 percent.
He said a new package of measures to stimulate growth, including an additional 5.5 billion soles ($1.67 billion) for public investments, might help the economy grow by more than 4 percent this year.
"We're absolutely certain we'll be able to get over this bump in the road, for us it's a great opportunity to fight corruption while bringing total transparency to the economy," Thorne said.
The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski barred Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht from participating in future public work bids after the company admitted in late December that it distributed $29 million in bribes in Peru. New bidding rules will also exclude other companies that have been found to be involved in corruption.
Odebrecht has promised to provide details on its kickback schemes in Peru as other Brazilian builders and Peru's biggest construction group, Grana y Montero, face allegations of involvement.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrew Hay)
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Peru's top copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde, started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted 95 percent of production of about 40,000 tonnes per month, the union said.
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted output of about 40,000 tonnes per month at Peru's top copper mine, a union official said on Friday.