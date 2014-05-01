Peru awards $182 mln port contract to Brazilian-Spanish consortium

LIMA, April 30 (Reuters) - Peru awarded a $182.4 million contract for the construction and operation of a maritime port to a consortium of Brazilian and Spanish companies, the government said on Wednesday.

Consorcio Paracas beat out two other bidders on the project, including a local unit of APM Terminals, owned by the Maersk Group, state investment agency Proinversion said.

The winning consortium was formed by Spain’s Servinoga and Brazilian companies Pattac Empreendimentos e Participacoes, Tucumán Engenharia e Empreendimentos and Fortesolo Servicios Integrados.

The terminal port near Peru’s southern coastal city of Pisco, which the consortium will manage through a 30-year concession, is expected to speed up mineral shipments from the Andean country’s southern mines.