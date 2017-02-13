LIMA Feb 13 MMG Ltd has been
transporting copper concentrates from its Las Bambas mine in
Peru since late on Friday, when residents of a nearby town
called off protests that had blocked the road used by the
company, a representative of the ombudsman's office said.
The five-day protest in Challhuahuacho ended after the
government suspended civil liberties with an emergency decree
and set dates to start building a sewage system and hospital
that had been promised to the town, said Artemio Solano of the
ombudsman's office in the region of Apurimac.
Protests near Las Bambas last year had blocked roads used by
the mine and suspended its copper shipments from the port of
Matarani.
The flare-up last week threatened to further constrain
global supplies of copper as Chile's Escondida, the world's
biggest copper mine, halted output amid a strike
and Indonesia's Grasberg, the second biggest, dealt with an
export ban.
There are often conflicts over mining in Peru, the world's
second biggest copper producer, especially in far-flung regions
where basic services such as running water and paved roads are
scant.
Four protesters from towns near Las Bambas have been killed
in clashes with police over the past two years.
Las Bambas produced some 300,000 tonnes of copper in the
first 11 months of 2016, according to the energy and mines
ministry.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)