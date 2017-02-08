LIMA Feb 8 Protests in a remote highland region
of Peru have blocked roads used by MMG Ltd to
transport copper concentrates from its mega mine Las Bambas, a
representative of the ombudsman's office said on Wednesday.
Residents of the town of Challhuahuacho took to the streets
on Monday to demand that the government of President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski build a hospital and a sewage system, said Artemio
Solano with the ombudsman's office in the region of Apurimac.
Protest leaders want Kuczynski to travel to the town, at an
altitude of more than 12,000 feet (3,658 meters)in Peru's
southern Andes, to negotiate a solution, said Solano.
Kuczynski's office and a representative for Las Bambas' did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Protests in the region last year suspended shipments of
copper from the mine and nearly halted its operations. One
protester was killed in clashes with police who tried to restore
transportation on a road used by the mine.
Challhuahuacho's population has grown rapidly in the past
decade as the open-pit mine was built, fueling calls for new
public work projects to support newcomers in one of Peru's
poorest regions.
Peru is the world's second biggest copper producer but is
rife with conflicts over mining in far-flung regions where basic
services such as running water and paved roads are scant.
Las Bambas produced some 300,000 tonnes of copper in the
first 11 months of 2016, according to the energy and mines
ministry.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)