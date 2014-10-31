FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at top Peru copper mine agree to talks over planned strike
October 31, 2014

Workers at top Peru copper mine agree to talks over planned strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Workers at Peru’s top copper producer, Antamina, accepted management’s invitation to talk on Tuesday about the indefinite strike they plan to start on Nov. 10, a union leader told Reuters on Friday.

“We are open to dialogue,” said Jorge Juarez, secretary general of Antamina labor union SUTRACOMASA. “But we are still planning to go on strike.”

BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck owns 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corporation 10 percent.

Antamina contributes about 27 percent to overall copper output in Peru, which produced 7 percent of the world’s copper last year.

Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
