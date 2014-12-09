Workers at Peru's biggest copper mine to strike on Wednesday -union

LIMA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Peru’s top copper and zinc mine, Antamina, will go on a new indefinite strike on Wednesday to continue pushing for a bonus and other benefits, a union leader said.

The union ended a 19-day strike on November 30 after Peru’s work authority declared it illegal. The mine said the stoppage did not affect production.

BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck Resources holds 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp 10 percent.