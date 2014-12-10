Strike affecting some ops at Peru top copper mine - union

LIMA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A strike at Peru’s biggest copper and zinc mine Antamina is affecting “some” operations at the project, a union director said on Wednesday, although a mine spokesman said operations were “normal”.

The workers began a fresh strike at the mine, which produces around 30,000 tonnes a month, on Wednesday in an effort to secure a bonus and other benefits.

The union had previously ended a 19-day strike on Nov.30 after authorities declared it illegal.

BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck Resources holds 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp 10 percent. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)