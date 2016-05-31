FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Workers at Chinalco's copper mine in Peru start strike-union
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Workers at Chinalco's copper mine in Peru start strike-union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 31 (Reuters) - Worker’s at Chinalco Mining Corp International’s Toromocho mine in Peru started a four-day strike on Tuesday to demand the reinstatement of a quarterly bonus, the union said.

The strike by about 800 workers started at 6:30 local time (1130 GMT) and followed the suspension of the bonus amid slumping copper prices, said Carlos Roman, an attorney for the union.

Representatives of Toromocho were not immediately available for comment.

Last week, Alvaro Barrenechea, the manager of corporate affairs for Toromocho, said the planned stoppage would not likely curb production because a contingency plan would be implemented. He said workers would not be receiving the bonus because profit-sharing goals had not been met.

Toromocho produced 31,407 tonnes of copper in the first quarter and 5,500 tonnes of zinc, according to data from Peru’s Energy and Mines Ministry. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.