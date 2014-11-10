FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Workers at Peru's top copper mine start indefinite strike - union
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Workers at Peru's top copper mine start indefinite strike - union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Workers at Peru’s top copper mine, Antamina, started an indefinite strike on Monday at 0000 (0500 GMT) to press for a bonus as proceeds from a profit-sharing agreement shrink, a union leader said.

Jorge Juarez, secretary general of the Antamina union SUTRACOMASA, told Reuters by phone from the mine that the stoppage would halt copper output that had been running at about 30,000 tonnes per month.

Talks between the union and management last week ended without an agreement over workers’ demands.

Antamina has said that its profit-sharing plan with employees has been hit by falling copper production and weaker mineral prices and that it will continue to seek a resolution to the dispute.

BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck Resources holds 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp 10 percent.

Antamina, also Peru’s biggest zinc miner, contributes about 30 percent to the South American country’s copper output.

Peru is the world’s third biggest copper producer.

Reporting By Marco Aquino

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.