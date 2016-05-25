FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Workers at Toromocho copper mine in Peru plan strike May 31
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Workers at Toromocho copper mine in Peru plan strike May 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds reaction from company, context)

LIMA, May 25 (Reuters) - Workers at Chinalco Mining Corp International’s copper mine Toromocho in Peru are planning a four-day strike on Tuesday to press for the reinstatement of a quarterly bonus tied to company results, the union said on Wednesday.

The stoppage at the Chinese-owned mine has been scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. local time (1130 GMT), Carlos Orellana, secretary of defense of the union, said by phone.

Alvaro Barrenechea, manager of corporate affairs for Toromocho, said by phone that the bonus would not be given this quarter because profit goals had not been met due to the copper slump.

Barrenechea said the stoppage would not likely curb output because management would implement a contingency plan. He did not specify what measures would be taken.

Toromocho produced 31,407 tonnes of copper in the first quarter, a 14 percent drop from the same period a year ago, and 5,500 tonnes of zinc, according to data from Peru’s Energy and Mines Ministry. (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.