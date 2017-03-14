FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Cerro Verde strike may end next week if Peru rules against it
March 14, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 5 months ago

Cerro Verde strike may end next week if Peru rules against it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 14 (Reuters) - An ongoing strike at Peru's top copper mine, Cerro Verde, may end next week if the labor ministry declares it illegal, the head of the union said on Tuesday after negotiations with owner Freeport-McMoRan Inc ended without an agreement on labor demands.

Workers began the strike on Friday to demand better family health benefits and a bigger share of the mine's profits, but they risk losing their jobs if the ministry says the strike is illegal and they do not return to work, said union president Zenon Mujica.

Freeport-McMoRan did not immediatley reply to requests for comment. (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino)

