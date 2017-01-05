FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Odebrecht and Peru prosecutors strike initial deal in graft case
January 5, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 8 months ago

Odebrecht and Peru prosecutors strike initial deal in graft case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has agreed to pay Peru an unspecified amount of money and provide local prosecutors with details on bribes it has distributed in the Andean country, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.

The preliminary deal follows 11 hours of talks with the family-owned company, the attorney general's office said on Twitter. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

On Monday, the attorney general's office said it was demanding that Odebrecht deposit a "significant sum" of cash in public coffers as a sign of goodwill before starting talks toward a plea deal.

Late last month, Odebrecht acknowledged in a plea deal that it signed in the United States that it had made $29 million in corrupt payments to win contracts in Peru, part of hundreds of millions in bribes it had made to local officials from Argentina to Panama.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernadette Baum

