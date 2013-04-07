FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Helicopter chartered by Perenco oil company crashes in Peru, 9 dead -media
April 7, 2013 / 10:01 PM / in 4 years

Helicopter chartered by Perenco oil company crashes in Peru, 9 dead -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 7 (Reuters) - A helicopter chartered by French oil company Perenco crashed in northern Peru on Sunday, killing all nine passengers aboard, including five who worked for the company, local media reported.

The helicopter went down in the sparsely populated region of Loreto, Peru, near the border with Ecuador, according to media reports.

“(Perenco) has confirmed to us that they’re all dead,” a victim’s family member told local radio RPP.

Neither Perenco nor the government have confirmed the accident. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

