FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Peru's Credicorp says net profit rose 41 pct in Q1
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru's Credicorp says net profit rose 41 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details and context from earnings report)

LIMA, May 8 (Reuters) - Peru’s biggest financial holding company, Credicorp, said on Thursday that its net profit grew 41 percent on rising interest income in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

The company said in a statement that it earned a net 662 million soles ($238 million) as its loan portfolio rose 25.5 percent in the first quarter, when it bought a controlling stake in micro-financing unit MiBanco for $179.5 million.

Net interest income increased 20.4 percent in the first three months of 2014 on the year to 1.4 billion soles, the company said.

Credicorp controls Peru’s biggest bank, Banco de Credito , and also owns a pension fund and an insurance company.

The company, which previously reported its earnings in dollars, said it adopted the local sol as its operational currency in January.

($1 = 2.783 soles)

Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Eric Walsh and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.