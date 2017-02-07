LIMA Feb 6 Peruvian financial holding company
Credicorp reported 895 million soles ($275
million) in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, up 22.4 percent
from the same period a year earlier.
Credicorp said it earned 3.5 billion soles in net profit in
all of 2016, up 13.7 percent from 2015.
The market had forecast $271 million in net profit for
Credicorp in the fourth quarter, and $1 billion in 2016,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito
, a pension fund and a bank that lends to small
businesses.
$1=3.26 soles
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)