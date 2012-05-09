Peru's Credicorp profit up 8 pct on year in Q1

LIMA, May 9 (Reuters) - Credicorp, Peru’s largest financial holding company, on Wednesday posted net income of $189 million in the first quarter of 2012, up 8 percent from the same period of 2011.

Net income was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2011, which was an all-time record, the company said in a report.

Credicorp controls Peru’s largest bank, Banco de Credito . Total loans grew 23.3 percent from the previous year to 18,094,523 loans.

Peru’s economy, one of Latin America’s fastest growing, is expected to grow around 6 percent in 2012.

Banco de Credito acquired 60.6 percent of Chilean brokerage IM Trust last month and purchased a controlling stake in Colombian brokerage Correval in December.

It is expanding services for investors trading on the integrated Andean stock market, MILA.