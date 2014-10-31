UPDATE 1-Peru's central bank sells $180 million, sol ends at 5-yr low

(Adds context, details)

LIMA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $180 million in the local spot market on Friday and the sol currency weakened 0.1 percent to finish trading at 2.921/2.922 per dollar, the lowest in more than five years.

Surging demand for dollars in the local market tracked the greenback’s global gains after the Bank of Japan surprised markets with a ramp-up of its massive stimulus program.

On Friday, the sol slid by about 0.24 percent before recovering to end at its weakest level against the dollar since September of 2009.

So far this year, the central bank has intervened with dollar sales of $2.35 billion as the sol has slid by more than 4.3 percent on expections that the U.S. economic recovery will spur tigher monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

The sol weakened by more than 1.07 percent in October.