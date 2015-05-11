FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru's central bank sells $39 mln; sol sets 6-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

LIMA, May 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $39 million in the local spot market on Monday, but the sol currency weakened 0.25 percent to end bidding at a more than six-year low of 3.152 per dollar.

The sol had depreciated nearly 0.5 percent as demand for dollars surged on renewed fears that Greece might exit the eurozone, but the Peruvian currency later recovered on the central bank’s offer to sell dollars.

The sol’s losses came despite the implementation of new central bank rules that tightened controls on currency derivatives.

The dollar rose 0.24 percent on Monday against a basket of six currencies. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
