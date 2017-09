(Adds context)

LIMA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $219 million in the local spot market on Thursday, its biggest intervention since April, and the sol currency slipped 0.12 percent to a fresh low in more than six years.

The sol finished at 3.259/3.260 per dollar.

The trading session followed the central bank’s defense on Thursday of its interventions ahead of the expected interest rate hike in the United States.