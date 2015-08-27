FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru central bank sells $81 mln, sol gains for first time in 12 days
August 27, 2015

Peru central bank sells $81 mln, sol gains for first time in 12 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $81 million in the local spot market on Thursday, even as the sol broke its 12-day slump against the dollar on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely hold off on a September interest rate hike.

The sol ended at 3.275/3.277 per dollar, the first time it has gained since Aug. 10.

On Wednesday the central bank said it would continue rolling out new measures to thwart currency speculation that it says had been driving the sol’s slide. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

